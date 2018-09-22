SM City Cebu brings back Coffee Festival at the Northwing

IN CELEBRATION of the evolving coffee culture worldwide, SM City Cebu brings back the interactive Coffee Festival from Sept. 19 to 23 at the Northwing Atrium, a platform to promote local craftsmanship in specialty gourmet coffee with the Filipino’s rich coffee heritage.

SM City Cebu will definitely add perky flavor and fun for you and your coffee-loving friends.

Go from novice to pro as you discover different coffee tastes and aromas at the Coffee Cupping on Sept.r 21 to 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Express yourself through latte art!

Learn how to top off your espresso drink with fascinating coffee patterns in Latte Art Workshop by Yusuke Sumida on Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Perk up your paintings by making art out of the world’s most popular beverage in Coffee Workshop by Meream Pacayra.

Enjoy an awesome blend of coffee events at SM City Cebu from Sept. 19 to 23.