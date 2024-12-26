Naga Christmas accident: Motorcycle driver succumbs to injuries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The patriarch of the family who were involved in a road accident in Naga City, Cebu on Christmas Day, December 25, has succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, they received news at around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, that Deidre Delute, 27, has passed away.

Meanwhile, his wife Jennifer is still receiving treatment at the hospital after the Naga Christmas accident.

Their 6-year-old daughter died on the same day their motorcycle was hit by a sports-utility vehicle (SUV) after the driver fell asleep.

Police are preparing to file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property against the erring driver Wise Knight Sejalbo Dela Torre on Thursday.

Authorities disclosed that Dela Torre, 21, fell asleep while driving his SUV on his way to Talisay City with relatives onboard early morning of Christmas Day.

When they reached Brgy. Langtad, Naga City, he allegedly encroached to the opposite lane causing a head-on collision with Delute’s motorycle.

Dela Torre then rammed his vehicle into a house by the side of the road.

The impact caused the family, who were on their way to San Fernando town, to be thrown off the vehicle and land hard on the ground.

While the injured couple were rushed for treatment, their 6-year-old daughter was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

One day after the Naga Christmas accident, the girl’s father also passed away due to the severity of his injuries.

