20 traffic enforcers deployed to Naga City

MINGLANILLA, SAN FERNANDO’S HELP

At least 20 traffic enforcers from the towns of Minglanilla and San Fernando have been deployed to the neighboring landslide-hit Naga City to help man the traffic there.

Jonathan Tumulak, Capitol’s focal person on traffic management, said in an interview on Saturday that the mayors had allowed the deployment of some of their traffic personnel there as an answer to the Naga’s request for more traffic enforcers to man the traffic in the city.

The two towns’ traffic personnel will also be expected to lessen the load of Naga City’s traffic personnel, who had been manning traffic in the city’s roads since Thursday’s tragedy.

“Kani siya nahimo ni siya kay makita nato ang sitwasyon nga ang atong enforcers sa Naga kay murag gipangkapoy pa gyud ni sila tungod sa nahitabo (This developed because of what we have observed about their enforcers, who are still exhausted considering their current situation in Naga),” said Tumulak in a phone interview.

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya and Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña ordered the deployment of the traffic enforcers after receiving Naga City’s request for additional enforcers from the two towns.

“We are one with Naga and we will extend help in any way we can,” said San Fernando Mayor Reluya in a text message.

Although the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) had already sent some of their personnel to help, this still was not enough.

Tumulak also said that they would leave the deployment of the traffic enforcers from the two towns to the Naga City government.

“Kaning atong gipang-augment sa atong traffic enforcers kay atong gitugyan ngadto sa Naga traffic ang pag-deploy kon asa ni sila ibutang (We leave it up to the management of Naga’s traffic office on how they will deploy the two towns’ traffic enforcers),” he said.

He also said that the deployed personnel would help man the traffic there until Naga City would say that their situation had stabilized and they would be okay to handle the city’s traffic.

Tumulak said that most of them would likely be assigned along the Naga-Uling Road and the national highway especially in the intersections in Barangay Tinaan, the area where the landslide happened.