Sofronio Vasquez wows Cebu in his first-ever concert

On January 18, 2025, The Voice USA Season 26 Grand Champion, Sofronio Vasquez, took the stage for his highly anticipated debut concert at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

The event marked a milestone for the talented singer, who revealed that it was his first time having so many guests and sponsors in a show.

A Star-Studded Night

The concert featured an exciting lineup of guest performers, including The Voice Kids Philippines First Runner-Up, Hebron Ecal and GMA The Clash 2024 First Runner-Up, Chloe Redondo. Their performances brought even more spark to an already magical evening.

Sofronio treated the audience to a mix of OPM and Western hits, showcasing his versatility as an artist. Among the highlights was his performance of “Usahay,” a Visayan song that celebrity couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez had personally encouraged him to sing.

He also performed a powerful OPM medley featuring iconic hits “Ang Huling El Bimbo” by Eraserheads, “Kisapmata” by Rivermaya, and “Halaga” by Parokya ni Edgar, which he described as “the three best-written songs in rock history.”

A Moment with Michael Bublé

In between songs, Sofronio revealed a special moment he had before the concert—a heartwarming video call with his coach on The Voice USA, international artist Michael Bublé. Sofronio shared that he was about to perform his first concert, and Bublé, in return, wished him the best of luck.

Gratitude and Devotion

Throughout the night, Sofronio radiated humility and gratitude. He expressed his thanks to Señor Sto. Niño for guiding him on his journey, emphasizing the importance of faith and his connection to his roots.

With his debut concert, Sofronio not only showcased his growth as an artist but also his commitment to sharing more soulful music to his fans. The concert concluded with an emotional rendition of “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, a song he famously performed during his journey on The Voice USA, leaving the audience inspired and eagerly anticipating his next performance.