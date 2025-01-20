Russian boxer Pavel Sosulin KOs Carlo Bacaro in round 3 in Armenia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carlo Bacaro of Prime Fight Gym suffered his first professional defeat after being knocked out by Russian Pavel Sosulin in their World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia middleweight title fight on January 17 (January 18 Manila Time) in Yerevan, Armenia.

Bacaro, who hails from Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, entered the ring with an unbeaten record. He had built his career with Omega Boxing Gym before switching to Prime Fight Gym.

Both Bacaro and Sosulin were undefeated heading into the highly anticipated bout at the Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex, which also marked Bacaro’s first fight abroad.

The fight began with Bacaro displaying composure and landing clean punches while adjusting to the taller Sosulin’s reach. The 5-foot-7 Bacaro jabbed effectively, setting up hooks to the body, but Sosulin responded with resilience, countering sharply with every punch.

In the second round, the 5-foot-10 Sosulin started landing crisper jabs and showcased solid defense. Bacaro, undeterred, pressed the attack and delivered some strong body shots. The two fighters exchanged punches fiercely, but Sosulin ultimately landed the decisive blow.

A solid left hook to Bacaro’s liver in the second round sent the Cebuano boxer to the canvas.

Although Bacaro quickly rose, he appeared shaken, and Sosulin seized the opportunity. In the third round, Sosulin delivered another perfectly timed counter liver shot that dropped Bacaro once more.

This time, Bacaro couldn’t recover in time, prompting the referee to count him out, sealing Sosulin’s victory by knockout.

Bacaro’s record now stands at 10-1, but his determination remains steadfast as he looks to rebound from this setback in his career.

