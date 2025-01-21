Marcos hails Donald Trump inauguration, eyes collaboration

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday congratulated newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump and expressed eagerness to work with his administration.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US on January 20 (US time).

“Congratulations to POTUS @realdonaldtrump and to the American people on another peaceful transfer of power in their Nation’s nearly 250-year history. I look forward to working closely with you and your Administration,” Marcos said in a statement.

“The strong and lasting PH-US alliance will continue to uphold our shared vision of prosperity and security in the region,” he added.

Last November 19, Marcos had a “friendly” and “productive” call with Donald Trump, where he expressed the Philippines’ desire to further deepen its ties with the US.

“It was a very good call, it was a very friendly call, very productive. And I’m glad I was able to do it. I think President-elect Donald Trump was happy to hear from the Philippines,” Marcos said in an ambush interview in Virac, Catanduanes.

“We continued to talk about the relationship between…the alliance between the US and the Philippines, and I expressed to him our continuing desire to strengthen that relationship between our two countries, which is a relationship that is as deep as it could possibly be,” Marcos also said.

After a grueling and oftentime tumultuous campaign, Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States of America, his second term in the White House.

