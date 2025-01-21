Consolacion stabbing: Fight over passenger leads to serious injuries

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | January 21,2025 - 04:00 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An argument between two habal-habal drivers over who gets to take a passenger turned into a bloody stabbing incident in Consolacion town, northern Cebu last Sunday, January 19.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, allegedly stabbed his colleague multiple times on the neck. A day after the incident, he turned himself in to the police out of guilt.

The Consolacion stabbing suspect was identified as Rodel Cu Gantalao, 39, a habal-habal driver and a resident of Jugan, Consolacion, Cebu.

READ:

Meanwhile, the victim was Ernesto Sasing Valle, 51, also a habal-habal driver.

Police, in a report, revealed that the two men had a heated argument due to stiff competition in ferrying passengers prior to the bloody attack.

Although the argument was pacified, Gantalao approached Valle at around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday while armed with a kitchen knife.

Gantalao then allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times on his neck before speeding off with his motorcycle towards the southern direction to escape.

The Consolacion stabbing victim was then brought to the Mendero Medical Hospital located at Pitot-o, Consolacion, Cebu, for immediate medical treatment.

At around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, the suspect voluntarily surrendered at the police station in Talisay City.

According to police, Gantalao admitted to the crime and decided to turn himself because of his guilty conscience.

At around 11:00 p.m. on the same day, the suspect in the Consolacion stabbing was turned over to the Consolacion police station, where he is detained as of this writing.

Local authorities are now preparing the necessary documents to file charges of frustrated murder against him.

Consolacion town is located around 20 kilometers north of Cebu City.



Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP