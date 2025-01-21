Consolacion stabbing: Fight over passenger leads to serious injuries
CEBU CITY, Philippines – An argument between two habal-habal drivers over who gets to take a passenger turned into a bloody stabbing incident in Consolacion town, northern Cebu last Sunday, January 19.
The suspect, a 39-year-old man, allegedly stabbed his colleague multiple times on the neck. A day after the incident, he turned himself in to the police out of guilt.
The Consolacion stabbing suspect was identified as Rodel Cu Gantalao, 39, a habal-habal driver and a resident of Jugan, Consolacion, Cebu.
READ:
Woman stabbed to death inside e-jeep
Cebu City stabbing: Jealous man kills BF of live-in’s sister
Stabbing in Bilibid leaves 1 inmate dead, 2 hurt
Meanwhile, the victim was Ernesto Sasing Valle, 51, also a habal-habal driver.
Police, in a report, revealed that the two men had a heated argument due to stiff competition in ferrying passengers prior to the bloody attack.
Although the argument was pacified, Gantalao approached Valle at around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday while armed with a kitchen knife.
Gantalao then allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times on his neck before speeding off with his motorcycle towards the southern direction to escape.
The Consolacion stabbing victim was then brought to the Mendero Medical Hospital located at Pitot-o, Consolacion, Cebu, for immediate medical treatment.
At around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, the suspect voluntarily surrendered at the police station in Talisay City.
According to police, Gantalao admitted to the crime and decided to turn himself because of his guilty conscience.
At around 11:00 p.m. on the same day, the suspect in the Consolacion stabbing was turned over to the Consolacion police station, where he is detained as of this writing.
Local authorities are now preparing the necessary documents to file charges of frustrated murder against him.
Consolacion town is located around 20 kilometers north of Cebu City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.