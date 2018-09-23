Minor killed in hit-and-run in Daanbantayan

A 15-year-old minor died after he was hit by a taxi cab in Barangay Bagay, Daanbantayan town, Cebu at past 9 a.m on Sunday (September 23).

The vehicle was driven by Abundio Garbo, who was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the incident. Garbo reportedly left the victim and abandoned his rented vehicle.

Police Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, chief of Daanbantayan police station, said they are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and coordinating with neighboring police stations to locate the suspect.

Nalua added that they will a case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide against Garbo.