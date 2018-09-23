Kris Aquino ‘firmly’ denies running for senator in 2019 amid latest polls

Although she is in 16th place among projected 2019 senatorial bets according to a recent survey, Kris Aquino has quashed speculations that she is running for senator.

The Queen of All Media said yesterday, Sept. 22 on Instagram, that she will not run for the national elections next year even if her name was included in a September Pulse Asia survey on senatorial preferences.

After disclosing that she has been dealing with some health problems, she wrote, “I’ve taken pride in my professionalism, my 100% honesty about financial dealings, and my total respect for endorsement contracts.”

“Direcho na — alam kong pumalpak ako in the past sa personal life so bumabawi ako ng bongga sa trabaho ko at sa pagsusumikap na maging mabuting ina,” she said. (Let’s get straight to it — I know I’ve done poorly in my personal life in the past so now I am making up for it with work and in striving to be a good mother.)

“Because of this allow me to firmly say that I won’t seek any national elective post in 2019. I am the only parent providing for the financial and emotional well being of Kuya Josh who has special needs, and Bimb who is only 11 years old,” she explained.

Aquino reiterated: “Hindi po ako tatakbo para sa senado (I will not run for Senate) in 2019. It is unfair to my cousin @bamaquino (Bam Aquino) that in this Pulse Asia poll an Aquino who has stated many times that she won’t run for the Senate in 2019 had to be included…”

She admitted too that she has recently experienced “financial abuse and betrayal” and is currently working with a legal team led by Atty. Sig Fortun and Atty. Florin Hilbay to “get the justice I deserve.”

The media personality has stated on previous occasions that she would run for office only after living out her mother Cory Aquino’s advice: to embrace a life of simplicity.

Earlier this month, she said that she still has “some more growing up to do” before she could fulfill her late mother’s wishes. Being part of politics is also a “matter of destiny,” she said.

In the past, Aquino has also cited endorsement contracts which stipulate that she cannot run for elective office while honoring these agreements.