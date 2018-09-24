Firms donate P1M for cops facing charges

Private firms have donated P1 million in cash to Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) for policemen who will be charged for doing their jobs in the drug war.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, welcomed the assistance, saying the donation has boosted their morale.

At least 193 policemen in Central Visayas are facing charges in court in connection to the anti-drugs operations they conducted.