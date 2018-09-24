Firms donate P1M for cops facing charges
Private firms have donated P1 million in cash to Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) for policemen who will be charged for doing their jobs in the drug war.
Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, welcomed the assistance, saying the donation has boosted their morale.
At least 193 policemen in Central Visayas are facing charges in court in connection to the anti-drugs operations they conducted.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.