Weather in Cebu to improve in coming days
There will be a fair weather in Cebu in the next few days.
Weather Specialist Jomar Eclarino of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Typhoon Paeng, which has a maximum sustained winds of 170 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 210 kph, would not bring much effect in the island.
Eclarino, however, said there would be isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.
