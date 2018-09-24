The Candidate: Daanbantayan and Talisay City

Faith Añover

Age: 27

Town: Daanbantayan

Work: Manager (Bluefrog Contents)

FAITH Añover believes that Binibining Cebu is a pageant that promotes women empowerment.

As one of the 54 candidates, Añover wants to be an emblem of change.

“I have been serious about joining this event not because I am after the crown but rather I see it as an opportunity to change the mentality of

people towards women,” she said.

Añover represents the town of Daanbantayan.

This is the home of Malapascua Island, one of the popular diving sites in Cebu because of the presence of thresher sharks.

For a quick escape from the city, travelers can explore Carnaza Island known for its white sand beach and crystal clear waters. The town also has a world-class resort named Kandaya Resort.

“It is known for its panoramic view and

mesmerizing seascapes. Their people have warm and welcoming smiles for the guests,” she said.

Raschel Uy

Age: 25

City: Talisay City

Course: Tourism Management (University of San Jose-Recoletos)

BY joining Binibining Cebu 2018, Raschel Uy wants to inspire other people.

“I hope to be a good example to my fellow

Cebuanos,” she said.

Uy is the official candidate for Talisay City, which was the center of guerrilla operations during the Spanish, Japanese, and American periods.

Its Liberation Park features seven life-sized

statues meant to honor Filipino and American

soldiers during World War II.

Every October 15, Talisay City celebrates the

Lechon Festival, where spectators can expect a parade of lechon dressed in costumes.

For adventure-seekers, the city has Crocolandia (crocodile park) and Igutan Cave.