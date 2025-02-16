 Seda Central Bloc Cebu: Celebrating five years of heart and resilience

Five years ago, Seda Central Bloc Cebu opened its doors with a vision to be more than just a hotel—a place where travellers feel truly at home, welcomed, and cared for. What started as an ambitious dream soon became a testament to resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, highlighting the strength of community, the malasakit (compassion) of its people, and the unwavering spirit of Filipino hospitality.

We will continue to grow, innovate, and redefine Filipino hospitality, carrying the same heart and commitment that brought us here. RON MANALANG General Manager Seda Central Bloc Cebu

A Strong Foundation Built on Leadership and Legacy

Strategically located at the heart of Cebu IT Park, Seda Central Bloc Cebu has earned its place as a top choice in the hospitality industry. Part of the renowned Filipino hotel brand, the hotel offers a unique blend of business and leisure amenities, ensuring every guest experiences comfort, convenience, and exceptional service.

General Manager Ron Manalang reflects, “Seda Central Bloc Cebu is more than just a place to stay; it’s where comfort, efficiency, and genuine care come together. Over the years, we’ve not only built a hotel, but a space where people feel truly at home.”

The Heart of Seda: Its People

At the core of Seda’s success is its dedicated team. From the very start, the hotel’s staff embraced a shared vision of excellence, forging a bond that has only strengthened over time.

Daryl Maye Getubig-Piamonte, Assistant Director of HR, recalls, “Building this team felt like creating a family from the ground up. Watching them grow and succeed has been the most rewarding part of this journey.”

Lawrence Bering, now Purchasing Supervisor, shares his experience: “Seda has always been there for us—not just as an employer, but as a pillar of support. During the pandemic, Seda stood by us. When Typhoon Odette hit, the financial aid I received helped my family recover.” His experience exemplifies the true meaning of commitment and malasakit—putting heart into every detail of one’s work.

In the kitchen, Commis II Kim Macapobre shares, “Being part of this team has helped me grow both professionally and personally.” The value of magiliw—a culture of friendliness and warmth—creates a supportive environment that encourages its employees to thrive.

Rooted in Filipino Hospitality

At its core, Seda Central Bloc Cebu is a testament to Filipino hospitality. The hotel’s genuine warmth, empathy, and sense of community are felt in every interaction, whether guests are dining at Misto, relaxing at the rooftop Straight Up Bar, or staying a night or two.

F&B Manager Rose Bisnar explains, “Every detail we put into our service is about making guests feel welcome and at home. It’s about creating memorable experiences that give them the gaan ng loob to keep them coming back.”

Thrina De la Calzada, Director of Sales and Marketing, adds, “Our location gives us a great advantage, but what truly sets us apart is our ability to build strong, lasting relationships with both our guests and the community.” Despite facing various hurdles along the way, Seda Central Bloc Cebu’s value of being maparaan has enabled them to face each challenge head-on and rise above them.

A Celebration of Excellence and Future Possibilities

As Seda Central Bloc Cebu celebrates its fifth anniversary, the hotel reflects on its remarkable journey—marked by hard work, resilience, and triumph. Recognition such as The Best Hotel in the Philippines from HotelBeds in 2021, the Serviced Residence Star award from the Travel Excellence Awards in 2023, and Seda Hotels’ title as the Philippines’ Leading Business Hotel Group at the 2024 World Travel Awards are a testament to the team’s dedication and excellence.

“This milestone represents more than just the past,” says Ron Manalang. “It’s about embracing the future. We will continue to grow, innovate, and redefine Filipino hospitality, carrying the same heart and commitment that brought us here.”

advt.