The Japanese Film Festival 2025 rolls out at SM Seaside City Cebu

The Japanese Film Festival 2025 brings the magic of Japanese cinema to SM Seaside City Cebu from February 14 to 23, offering free admission to all screenings. Organized by the Japan Foundation in partnership with SM Cinema, the festival promises a captivating journey through Japanese culture and storytelling, showcasing a diverse selection of acclaimed films.

To see full movie synopses, ticketing information, and other side events, visit japanesefilmfestph.jfmo.org.ph

The festival kicked off on February 14 with an exclusive screening of the epic kaiju blockbuster, Godzilla Minus One, unveiling the first feature of an exciting lineup of films throughout the showcase. Enjoy a curated selection of Japanese films with award-winning dramas like Perfect Days, Under the Open Sky, and Monster. Animated masterpieces such as The Imaginary, Sand Land, and Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle. Timeless classics and fan favorites including Akira and Let’s Go Karaoke. Romantic and coming-of-age stories like Our Secret Diary, Dito, and Matched. Screenings run daily until February 23 at SM Seaside City Cebu, with showtimes at 11:00 AM, 1:40 PM, 4:20 PM, and 7:00 PM.

SM has always been a proud supporter of cultural events and artistic showcases, providing a platform for people to experience and celebrate different cultures through film, music, and the arts. Through partnerships like the Japanese Film Festival, SM continues to promote global connections and bring enriching experiences to local communities, making events like this accessible and free for all.