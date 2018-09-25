Vulcanizing owner killed in Carcar City

An owner of a vulcanizing shop was killed after he was shot by an unidentified suspect while sitting outside his shop in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, Cebu st past 11 p.m. on Monday evening (September 24).

The victim was identified as Virgilio Alforque, 50, and a resident of the same place. He sustained gunshot wounds on his legs and body.

He was brought to the nearest hospital by concerned citizens but was declared dead on arrival.

Recovered at the crime scene were five empty shells and one slug of a .45 caliber pistol.

PO3 Phillip Rama, desk officer of Carcar City police station, said that personal grudge may be the motive of the crime.

The police have yet to identify the identity of the suspect.