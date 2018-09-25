Minglanilla Highlands Cebu: More than just an address

Envisioned to be a premier lifestyle destination and a sustainable community that will foster a new paradigm of living, a 25-hectare resort-inspired uphill integrated township project by SterlingLand Residences and Development Inc. is strategically set to rise at the southern part of Metropolitan Cebu.

In addition to SterlingLand’s prestigious line of horizontal properties is Minglanilla Highlands Cebu Residences. This new brand of affordable yet luxurious residential development will be home to all segments of the society including start-up families, young professionals and the elderly. Single-detached units, Duplex and Townhouses are some of the housing choices.

Nestled in the scenic location of Minglanilla, Tubod, Cebu, this tastefully master-planned community is designed to offer complete world-class neighborhood amenities in harmony with the natural beauty of its locale, including a shrine, a meditation garden labyrinth, a chapel, an orchard, a day-care center, a retirement village, a bed and breakfast facility, commercial establishments and arcades, dining spots, a multi-level infinity pool and other recreational facilities intended not only for its residents but for tourists, pilgrims and other guests as well.

As SterlingLand aims to promote a nature-embracing community, the team lead by Marilou A. Padilla, President and CEO of SterlingLand want to be a catalyst for spiritual growth in the community as they harness devotion and faithfulness by setting the 26-foot shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal as the core of the development.

It’s more than just an address because everything is right at your doorstep at Minglanilla Highlands Cebu. For inquiries and more information, visit them at their corporate office located at 204 and 205 Cebu Holdings Center, Cardinal Rosales, Cebu City or you may call them through telephone numbers: +(6332) 260 6808 and +(6332) 268 6396.