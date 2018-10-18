Transport group pushes for P2 fare increase

Transport group staged a protest asking for an increase of P2 minimum fare for tricycle drivers plying in Mandaue City on Thursday.

Greg Perez, coordinator of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu , said drivers, particularly the tricycle drivers, are greatly affected by the increasing prices of gasoline.

“Hinaot unta sa administrasyong Mayor (Luigi) Quisumbing nga matagad na siya kay at least mabawasan ang kawad-on sa atong mga driver diri sa Mandaue,” Perez said.

(Hopefully, the administration of Mayor Luigi Quisumbing will address it to help lessen the burden among drivers in Mandaue).

Among those who feel the pinch of fuel hike was Alberto Rosallosa Jr., a trike driver whose plying to his route in Barangays Looc, Mercado and Cambaro in the city, vice versa.

Each day, the 42-year-old said he will make sure to reach at least P1,000 profit to cover his daily expenses by plying to about 15 hours.

Of the said amount, P200 will go for the rent of the unit, P400 for his budget of gasoline and the balance would be his support to his family.

“Mas maayo sad nga pausbawan ba tungod sa kamahal sa gasolina nga gasigeg kataas,” he said.

(It is better that they would increase it because of the soaring prices of gasoline products).

Aside from that, he said the horredous traffic in Mandaue City is also affected the number of trips among the drivers.

The group has already submitted their fare hike petition of an additional P2 for minimum to the Mandaue City council on the committee on transportation, chaired by City Councilor Elstone Dabon.

At present, tricycle drivers in Mandaue City are asking P8 as minimum fare.

Mandaue City Vice Carlo Fortuna said he understands the sentiments of the drivers and promised to tackle their petition in next week’s regular session.

“Tungod sa nagmahal ang gasolina. Even those who drive motorcycles and private vehicles already feel the pinch how much more kon panginabuhi nimo ingon ana,” he said.

Fortuna said they will follow the formula to determine the new minimum fare.

“We will be getting the feedback also from the commuters,” he added.

It was in May 2017 when the city council implemented the latest amendments on trike minimum fare of P8.

Perez, however, assured that they will not seek a fare increase for Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers as this would only cause a “domino effect”.

“Nagpugong ang Piston na mosaka ang pletehan sa jeep kay kahibalo ta sa pagsaka ana, naa na siyay domino effect. Kay kita mga kabos maoy number one maapektuhan sa pagsaka sa mga palitonon tungod sa pagsaka sa pletehan,” Perez said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved on Thursday the additional P2 minimum fare of jeepney.

However, the LTFRB emphasized that the increased of fare is only applicable to PUJs plying in Metro Manila, Central Luzon (Region 3) and Southern Tagalog (Region 4 – A).