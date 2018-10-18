Cebuanos told to prepare for rainy weekend

Metro Cebu is expected to have a fair weather with isolated rain showers during the weekend, said Jomar Eclarino of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan.

Eclarino said that the rain shower is a result of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) that is now affecting the whole Visayas area.

He said that the weather condition is expected to cause thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and at nighttime.