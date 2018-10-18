Cebuanos told to prepare for rainy weekend
Metro Cebu is expected to have a fair weather with isolated rain showers during the weekend, said Jomar Eclarino of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan.
Eclarino said that the rain shower is a result of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) that is now affecting the whole Visayas area.
He said that the weather condition is expected to cause thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and at nighttime.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.