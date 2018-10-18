Hipodromo fire now under control

Firefighters have placed under control a fire which broke on a residential area in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City tonight.

The fire, which damaged only one structure, was placed under control at 6:42 p.m. or three minutes after it started.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Ramon Molina, on duty radio operator of Cebu City Fire Department, said that fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the fire.