ATENEO, BenthelGreen Lions win football titles
ATENEO and Benthel Asia Green Lions dominated the 10th Benthel Asia School of Technology Football festival after bagging two titles each last weekend at the BAST campus in Lapu-Lapu City.
Ateneo clinched the Mix 9 and Mix Under 11 titles while Benthel Asia bagged the Boys 15 and Boys 18 crowns.
Ateneo White frustrated its sister team, Ateneo Blue, to top the Mix 9 while Ateneo defeated University of San Jose – Recoletos (USJ-R) Balamban for the Mix Under 11 title.
Benthel Asia Green Lions lorded it over in the Boys 15 and Boys 18.
They outsmarted USJ-R Balamban for the Boys 15 title while they got to hoist the Boys 18 trophy with a win over Wolfe.
Lapu-Lapu United stopped Ateneo from pocketing its third title by ruling the Boys Under 13 while the Metropolitan FC clinched the Men’s Open title by defeating KNC FC.
