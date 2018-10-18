Moalboal minor in hiding after he stabbed schoolmate

What started as a fistfight between two minors ended in the stabbing of another at noontime today in Moalboal town.

Police are now after the 15-year-old suspect who was accused of stabbing his 16-year-old victim.

Po2 Jemuel Malinao of the Moalboal Police Station said that before the stabbing incident happened at around noontime today (October 18), the suspect, Mark (not his real name) engaged in a fistfight with the younger brother of his 16-year-old victim.

The fight happened inside the vicinity of the public high school where they are all studying.

Malinao said that John (not his real name) came to the rescue of his younger brother.

But when he asked Mark as to the cause of their fight, the suspect suddenly stabbed John hitting him on one eye.

Malinao said that John was immediately rushed to a government hospital for treatment before he was transferred to another hospital in Cebu City.

The minors’ case was referred to Spo1 Jennelyn Awe of the women’s and children’s’ protection desk in Moalboal for follow up investigation.

Malinao said that police had already asked Mark’s parents to voluntarily surrender their son.