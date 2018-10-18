Roger Abella Scrabble on Nov. 10

THE CEBU Scrabble Association (CSA) joins hands with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division in holding the 5th Roger Abella Memorial Open Scrabble Tournament on November 10 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The scrabble tournament features professional, high school and elementary categories.

The top three winners of each category will get cash prizes and trophies while other winners will bag medals.

The tournament’s reference is Collins Scrabble Words (CSW) 15.

Interested participants can call 0918-450-2054 and 0998-638-0323 to know more about how to register.