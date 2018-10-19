NGO files petition for mandamus against DA, BFAR

Non-government organization Oceana filed on Friday (October 19) a petition seeking the issuance of a writ of mandamus against the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The petition seeks to compel the agencies to promulgate the rules on vessel monitoring measures that cover commercial fishing vessels with gross tonnage ranging from 3.1 to 30.

Oceana said in a press statement that the agency’s failure to implement the same requirement is grossly disadvantageous to fisherfolks. (Jessa)