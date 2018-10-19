Cebu City gets new executive judge
By Ador Mayol |October 19,2018 - 01:57 PM
The Supreme Court has appointed Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul as the new executive judge of the Cebu City Regional Trial Court.
Hadjirasul has replaced Judge Gilbert Moises, who served as executive judge for two years.
The new executive judge is assigned to handle drug cases and served previously as the head the security group of the courthouse.
