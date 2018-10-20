Families claim body of two men killed in Dalaguete shootout

The families of the two men who were killed in shootout with Dalaguete police on Friday afternoon have informed the police that they no longer intend to seek investigation on their deaths.

SPO1 Rodrigo Teo, the case investigator, said that Exequil Obiedo, the father of Victoriano “Berting” Obiedo and Maria Josephine Belia, wife of Rafael Belia showed up at the police station early today to inform police that they no longer intend to have the body of the two men subjected to an autopsy.

Both also signed a waiver to signify their decision to accept the death of Obieda and Belia in the hands of the police.

Obieda and Belia were engaged in a shootout with police, who were conducting a checkpoint at the vicinity of Barangay Balud past 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police set up a checkpoint in the area after they recieved information on the sighting of the two armed men in the barangay.

The suspects, police said, passed by the area on their way to Barangay Poblacion where they plan to kill a target on the same day.

Teo said that the bodies of the two suspects were already claimed by their respective families.