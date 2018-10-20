Two persons arrested in drug buy-bust ops in Mambaling
Two persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City late on Thursday night.
Mambaling police recovered two medium sachets and 26 small packs of suspect shabu worth at least P135,700 from Christian Baliguat, 21, and Ramil Estremos.
Police also recovered the P200 buy-bust money, another P800 cash believed to be proceeds from their illegal drugs trade and an unlicensed revolved with five live bullets.
Both are residents of Sitio Puntod, said C/Insp. Randy Caballes, chief of the Mambaling police station.
