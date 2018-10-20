123 loose firearms surrendered to Toledo police

OF the 123 persons who surrendered their unlicensed firearms to the Toledo City Police Station, six were police interns undergoing on-the-job (OJT) training.

Police Supt. Randy Korret, chief of the Toledo City Police Station, said that the 123 loose firearms were surrendered 78 days since he assumed his post.

Aside from the six police interns, those who surrendered their unlicensed firearms also included 20 barangay officials, 15 businessmen and two retired policemen.

The rest are residents of the city.

The surrendered items included handguns and long firearms.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, the director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), commended Korret and his men for their drive against loose firearms, saying this will decrease crime incidents in the city.

Toledo City Councilor Joy Perales, who witnessed the presentation, said that she was surprised by the number of unlicensed guns in her city.

Perales also commended the local police, saying the program is a big boost to their campaign for a peaceful community.