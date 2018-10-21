Big6, the 45-feet 6-man outrigger “Bigiw” canoe, sets maiden voyage today

The Big 6, a 45-feet outrigger canoe, was manually transported starting at 4 a.m. by Buzz Budlong of Travel Buzz along with paddlers and enthusiasts, from Banilad, Mandaue City to the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

The canoe is locally known as “Bigiw”.

According to Budlong, manually transporting the Bigiw simulates our ancestors method of carrying their boats to the sea. It also sets a spirit of community and camaraderie.

Under the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, the Big6’s first voyage will be manned by six paddlers. The canoe will traverse the Cebu-Mactan channel going to Punta Engaño, and all the way to the Mactan Newtown Beach.