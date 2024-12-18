Lecpa 2024: Jianne Ilysse Yu, her journey to being No. 1 achiever

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At 21 years old, Jianne Ilysse Yu has proven that resilience, faith, and hard work are the formula for success.

A resident of Guadalupe, Cebu City, Yu, recently achieved quite a feat after she clinched the No. 1 spot in the December 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants (LECPA) which earned the admiration from her peers, mentors, and family.

Yu, a Summa Cum Laude graduate and batch valedictorian from the University of San Carlos (USC), is well-acquainted with excellence. Earlier this year, she placed sixth in the June 2024 Certified Tax Technicians Examination and was recognized with the National Association of CPAs in Education Excellence Award.

Despite her impressive academic achievements, Yu admitted that the road to success was far from smooth.

“We were the very first batch of online babies…Our foundation was built through screens, without physical cues or interactions. It was challenging, but it also taught us how to adapt,” she said.

Yu said that those lessons in flexibility and determination became even more crucial when another unexpected hurdle struck—Typhoon Kristine, which disrupted the already demanding CPA board exam review that was supposed to take place in October.

The devastation of the super typhoon, she shared, made her question her readiness to take the exam. She shared that she had seriously considered deferring until May 2025, as she struggled with self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy.

However, with the encouragement and support of her family, friends, teachers, and co-reviewees, she found the strength to persevere.

Mental and emotional challenge

“The CPA licensure exam is not just a mental challenge; it’s an emotional one, too. You need people who believe in you when you can’t believe in yourself,” she said.

Yu also shared how faith played a significant role in her journey. She said that by God’s grace, she managed to pull herself together. She explained that she had learned to communicate with Him in moments of weakness, surrendering everything, and trusting that He would guide her.

Her moment of triumph came at 12:30 a.m. when the exam results were released. Yu shared seeing her name at the very top left her overwhelmed.

“I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t find the words. All of this, I owe to the Lord,” she said.

Accountancy not original plan

However, Yu said accountancy was not her original plan. She explained that she had initially intended to pursue medicine, but the pandemic made her reconsider her choices.

A friend’s encouragement then led her to try accountancy, a course often regarded as one of the most challenging fields. Surprisingly, she found comfort in its structured nature.

“I liked the idea of balancing. Everyone found it difficult, but I thought, ‘Maybe this is for me.’” Yu said.

Yu shared that her approach to learning was as unique as her journey. Unlike traditional methods of handwritten notes and flashcards, she relied heavily on her laptop.

Visual learner

As a visual learner, she explained that she summarizes and organizes everything digitally, color-coding, creating tables, and condensing her notes. While her method may have been unconventional, it worked.

“I’m a visual learner. I summarize and organize everything digitally. I color-code, create tables, and condense my notes,” she said.

When asked for advice for aspiring CPA board takers, Yu shared the importance of believing in oneself. She said everyone has a fighting chance and one doesn’t need to have always been an academic achiever, as the board exam puts everyone on equal footing.

“Everyone has a fighting chance. You don’t need to have always been an academic achiever. The board exam puts everyone on equal footing. Dream big, overcome self-doubt, and lean on the people who support you,” Yu said.

