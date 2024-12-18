Tips: How to avoid getting stuck in Cebu City’s holiday traffic rush

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The yuletide season drives individuals out of their homes and into the streets to join others in various festive activities and gatherings in celebration of the religious holiday.

As Christmas Day draws nearer, more holiday-themed events and year-end parties are being held across Cebu City.

Along with the influx of people visiting public spaces, there is also an expected congestion of traffic during peak hours for the entire month of December.

Residents in Cebu City are warned of the extended traffic rush that will be observed across the city from early 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. everyday.

READ MORE:

Drowsy driving: Tips to manage fatigue to avoid road accidents

Driving a motorcycle? Here are some tips to ride safely

A holistic traffic strategy

The holiday traffic rush will be felt throughout the day, according to Lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy, Assistant Department Head at the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Jongoy said that motorists and commuters alike are advised to avoid specific areas with a high foot traffic, including churches and the Colon street due to the Carbon night market.

Here are more tips from the CCTO to avoid the hassle of waiting for hours for traffic to move.

1. Plan your trips properly

The best way to avoid getting stuck in traffic is by planning your trip, particularly when taking public transportation. Avoid commuting some Cebu City streets, starting from late 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., because this three hour stretch has been observed to be the time when traffic volume is heavy there, both for vehicles and pedestrians. Areas to avoid include Colon street due to the return of the night market.

2. Plan the most convenient route when using a private vehicle

Private motorists have the freedom to choose their routes to every destination. It always pays to be prepared when it comes to picking the best route. Avoid heavily congested areas where establishments, schools, and churches are located.

3. Be prepared for the worst

Motorists and commuters are advised to prepare for the worst scenario on the road. To avoid breaking down in the middle of the road, do not forget to conduct routine checks on the road worthiness of your vehicle. No matter how much of a hurry you are in, do not forget the necessary preparations for yourself and your vehicle.

4. Always keep your cool

Have patience and always keep your cool while out on the streets. Be courteous. Be the first to lend a helping hand if there are pedestrians, particularly children and senior citizens, trying to cross the street. Exercise caution and follow the existing traffic rules and regulations to avoid causing congestions yourself.

With these tips, members of the community can take part in being a solution to the problem of traffic in Cebu City.

“Like what we always preach here in CCTO, road safety is a joint responsibility. So we ask everyone to follow our existing rules and regulations in both transportation and traffic rules in order to reach our destinations safe and sound,” said Jongoy.

He also said that CCTO would be implementing more traffic rerouting plans in the coming days to cater to holiday events.

According to Jongoy, the agency will be constantly conducting information dissemination for the public’s awareness of these rerouting plans.

He added that their personnel would be deployed around the clock, with more enforcers stationed at major thoroughfares and intersections in the city.

“We have a standing order for our operations that when the need arises, especially in commercial establishments when they extend their operational hours, we will also extend our deployment,” said Jongoy.

This Christmas season, local authorities are encouraging everyone to be cautious and to plan the activities they will be attending to avoid the stress of getting stuck in the holiday traffic rush around Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP