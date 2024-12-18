Pagasa: TD Querubin, shearline to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau said Wednesday the shearline and Tropical Depression Querubin will bring rains across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Davao Oriental, still under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, will continue to experience rains with gusty winds.

As of 4 a.m., Querubin was located 230 km. east of Davao City or 205 km. east of Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Cyclone winds

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Querubin will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Bicol Region and Quezon will also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the shearline.

The same weather conditions will prevail over the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao due to the trough of Querubin.

Heavy to intense rains are forecast over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in the Bicol Region, Quezon, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Querubin could weaken

Querubin could weaken into a remnant low pressure area (LPA) within 24 hours.

The remnant low or the weakened weather system will traverse Mindanao, Sulu Sea, and Palawan from Thursday through Sunday.

PAGASA said that although a weakening scenario is expected, possible re-development into a tropical depression may occur once the remnant low reaches the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over the northern and eastern sections of the country and the western section of Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

