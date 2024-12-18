Talisay: Why retired seaman shot and wounded his wife, 2 children

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Money problems made worse by his worsening health and the growing rift between his family were possibly the reasons that pushed a 62-year-old retired seaman to shoot and wound his 60-year-old wife and his two adult children last December 15 in Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

This was according to the 20-year-old daughter of the retired seaman in an interview with GMA Balitang Bisdak on December 16.

The retired seaman died of a heart attack during the shooting when he and his wounded son grappled for possession of the gun, police investigation showed.

Money woes

The daughter said that her father had blamed her mother, who had been treated for stage four cancer, for their depleted finances.

The married couple had four adult children.

She believed that this was one of the reasons for the rift between him and other family members.

“Dugay naman mi wala magtagad. Unya kadto nga time, kalit lang siya nisulti namo nga mouli siya ug Davao, sa Tagum,” the daughter said.

(It had been a while since we have ignored each other. And at that time, he suddenly told us that he would go home to Davao, in Tagum.)

Foot amputated

At that time prior to her father’s attack, she said that he already had one of his foot amputated due to complication from diabetes.

She also said that her father allegedly also had anger issues.

Aside from that, the daughter told GMA Balitang Bisdak that her father’s attitude drastically changed when his right leg was amputated.

She said that her father did not told them that he had a wound on his foot and this eventually got infected and because he was a diabetic, the infected foot and eventually had to be amputated.

While at that time, her father would get angry if his will or his orders would not be followed, she said that with his leg being amputated, his temper now was more pronounced.

“Perfectionist pod nga kung naa butang nga dili masunod sa iyang gusto, masuko dayon ni siya ug magwala,” she said.

(He is a perfectionist and that if what he wanted would not be followed, he would easily get angry and would have a tantrum.)

How it happened

On Sunday, the 60-year-old wife sustained a gunshot wound on her shoulder, the 33-year-old son was wounded on his face, while the 20-year-old daughter was wounded on her stomach after they were shot by their father.

However, when the victims successfully took the gun from their father, the suspect had a heart attack and died.

According to Police Lt. Col. Epream Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station, based on their initial investigation, conflict on the ownership of their properties was the motive of the crime.

