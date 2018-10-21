Nine killed by unidentified armed men in Sagay City

BACOLOD CITY-Nine members of the National Federation of Sugarcane Workers, two of them minors, were killed on a farm in Sagay City in Negros Occidental about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Senior Supt. Rodolfo Castil , Negros Occidental police director, said the victims were killed by about 40 unidentified armed men in Purok Firetree, Barangay Bulanon, Sagay.

Eglicerio Villegas, 36; Jomarie Ughayon Jr., 17; Marchtel Sumicad, 17; Angelipe Arsenal, Dodong Laurencio, Morena Mendoza, Necnec Dumaguit, Bingbing Bantigue and one identified only as Pater— all of Sagay City.

Initial investigation disclosed that agricultural farm owned by Carmen Tolentino situated in Hacienda Nene Purok Firetree was occupied by members of NFSW in the morning of Saturday after It was being harvested by the owner, Castil said.

While the members of NFSW were resting in their improvised shelter inside of hacienda about 9:30 p.m., about 40 unidentified armed men fired at the group, he said.

Investigation still going on, he added.