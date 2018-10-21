Gothong, Osada are Cetba December winners

Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) vice-president Docdoc Gothong and Emi Osada dominated their Friday Group’s December Bowler of the Month last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Gothong reaped a total of 1,065 pinfalls after scoring 222, 179, 180, 194 and 165 in the five-game competition of the Men’s division.

Succeeding Gothong at second place was John Galindo (1,037) while at third place was Rey Velarde (1,021).

Osada, on the other hand, accumulated scores of 200, 152, 154, 201 and 151 for a total of 1,038 pinfalls to top the Women’s division.

Senior bowlers Baby Bacon (1,020) and Sonia Gakenholz (955) trailed her in second and third places, respectively.

Frenzy Williams (886) managed to make it in fourth place while Hannah Bantilan (866) landed in fifth place.

The tournament completes the 2018 Friday Group Bowler of the Year list of qualifiers.

Qualifiers include Roland Bantilan and Cynthia Uybengkee (January); Docdoc Gothong and Rose Camero (February); Renato Reyes and Emi Osada (March); Marvin Sevilla and Ester Francisco (April); Chai Ming Lo and Lucy Lanceta (May); Danny Sabang and Ramile Gonzales (June); Terrence Williams and Baby Bacon (July); Mic Mic Miranda and Cristilyn Tan (August); Joseph Yu and Johna Calipay (September); John Galindo and Erica Kim (October); Ronan Barredo and Sonia Gakenholz (November); and Rey Velarde and Frenzy Williams (December).

Because Gothong and Osada have already won in previous month’s competition, velarde and Williams will take over as the December qualifiers. Winners can only represent one month in the finals.

The Bowler of the Year will roll-off starting with the Men’s division on November 16.