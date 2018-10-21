Pagasa to public: Amihan near, but be ready for possible November-December typhoons

With the onset of the northeast monsoon or amihan, which brings in the cold weather during the holiday season, the public is advised to be ready for possible typhoons in the last two months of the year.

Alberto Quiblat Jr., Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) chief, gave this advice in a phone interview on Sunday.

“Ang bagyo di man gyud na makalikayan. Mao na ato gipangandaman kay 60 to 70 percent ari na sa Visayas ang track sa bagyo (Typhoons could not be avoided. That is why we are preparing for that because 60 to 70 percent of typhoons usually follow a track in the Visayas),” Quiblat said.

“Sa 68 ka tuig nato nga data, ang iya average track, padulong diri sa Visayas (Our data showed that in the past 68 years, the average track of typhoons at this time of the year usually would usually pass the Visayas),” said Quiblat.

He encouraged the public to stay updated about the weather.

He also said that the northeast monsoon or the amihan would usually start around the later part of October to mid-November.

According to the Pagasa Central Office, the Philippines is in its transitory period from the southwest monsoon (habagat) to the northeast monsoon (amihan).

“Nakita na namin ang mga senyales na palapit na ang amihan, may mga high pressure area na nakaposition na po sa may China, ito yung source ng malamig na hangin (We see the signs of the coming northeast monsoon. There is a high pressure area forming in China, which will be the source of the cold weather),” said Pagasa Weather Specialist Alcazar Aurelio in a DZMM radio interview.