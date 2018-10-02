Disney’s 60 tees for SM’s 60 years

Relive your childhood memories and believe in the power of dreams with SM and Disney’s 60 Mickey inspired shirts from the “Share-A-Smile” campaign. This 60-piece tee collection celebrates two iconic brands milestones this year – SM’s 60 years and Disney’s Mickey 90th Anniversary.

“Mickey Mouse is an icon,” says Yara Macalindog, Director of Disney Consumer Products, The Walt Disney Company Philippines. “He has become an international personality upon which Walt Disney built his creative organization. Besides being the personification of everything Disney, Mickey is one of the most enduring personalities of our culture and times. Both SM and Disney have given, and continue to give their customers happy memories that last a lifetime, across all generations.”

“Both brands offer a legacy, a tradition, a way of life—a world that customers identify with and find attachment to. Through this partnership, SM will continue to create these experiences and bring the Disney magic closer to Filipinos,” she added.

Now available at SM Youth and SM Accessories Kids Character Shop Departments, the tee collection comes in the Mickey Mouse trademark colors of black, red, white, muted yellow and maroon.

The collection also includes various Mickey retro designs that tell the story of Mickey through the years and reveal Mickey as a timeless fashion icon.

These casual pieces with your favorite jeans, trousers, shorts or skirts, instantly elevating your style and pulling off that fun and youthful glow.

Join the fun and celebrate the power of dreams with SM and Disney’s Share-A-Smile Mickey Mouse shirts available at all The SM Store branches nationwide until October 31, 2018.

For more updates check out SM Youth and SM Accessories Kids on Facebook and follow sm_youth and smacessories_kids on Instagram.