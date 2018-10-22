Two suspects in slay of inmate, 2 jail guards identified

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has identified at least two suspects in killing of an inmate and two prison guards of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) last September.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez of CCPO said that they will file a murder case against the suspects within the week.

Ybañez said they got a facial composite of the two alleged gunmen through a witness.

He, however, refused to name the suspects while the crime investigation continues.