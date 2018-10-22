Health department to conduct door-to-door campaign to promote immunization

The Cebu City Health Department will be conducting a door-to-door campaign to encourage Cebuanos to have their children immunized.

Dr. Michelle Linsalata, program coordinator of the Cebu City Health Department, hoped that parents will voluntarily submit their children to be vaccinated against measles and polio diseases.

Based on the monitoring of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, Cebu City ranked third among the local government units in Central Visayas with most number of measles cases.

There were at least recorded 19 cases of measles in the city from January to October 13 this year.