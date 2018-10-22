Cebu Darters United tourney gets underway

THE 1st Cebu Darters United Dart League kicked off last Friday at the Yayoy’s Grill & Resto Bar in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

The darts tournament features Open Singles and Classified Singles categories.

The Open Singles categories will be played on Friday nights while the Classified Singles will be held every Saturdays.

Special awards include Highest 180s, Highest Cherry Outs and Highest Checkout 130 (above).

On opening day’s Money In and Money Out (MIMO) + 2K Open Singles Darts Tournament, a total of 28 vied for the title.

Dodong Pamatian emerged as the first champion and earned 10 points along with two 180s.

Steve Montenegro (8), Arvic Recaña (7), Dominique Soquiño (6), Rolly Majorenos (5) were second to fifth placers, respectively.