Dante is PSBC October champ

DODONG Dante clinched the Philippine Senior Bowlers – Cebu (PSBC) October Bowler of the Month title last Sunday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

The 24-handicapper Dante scored a total of 1,211 pinfalls to top the six-game bowling competition.

Lolong Uy settled for the second place after finishing with 1,206 pinfalls while Roger Asumbrado finished third with 1,202.

Fourth and fifth placers were Vivian Padawan (1,197) and Dory Enoveso (1,180).