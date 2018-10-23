CICC settlers who got cash aid from M’daue demolish houses

AT LEAST 20 families who received the P10,000 cash assistance from the Mandaue City government last week have already started to vacate their temporary dwellings inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound in Barangay Guizo.

Tony Pet Juanico, head of the Housing and Development Office (Hudo), said that the families also sought the help of his office in demolishing their dwellings and for their transfer back to their province or to live with their relatives in other localities.

On Tuesday, Hudo personnel helped demolish at least 20 homes inside the CICC compound and carry the occupants’ belongings to a waiting truck from the City Engineer’s Office for transport.

“Our personnel assisted the families in the demolition of their makeshift dwellings and transport them to their destination so that they will no longer have to rent vehicles on their own. We facilitate based on their individual requests,” Juanico told Cebu Daily News in Cebuano.

Juanico denied accusations by other residents that they forcibly demolished their homes.

As of Tuesday, Juanico said around 275 families occupy makeshift structures inside the CICC compound.

Most of the occupants were victims of the huge fire in Barangays Guizo and Mantuyong on January 1, 2017.

Juanico said that they listed only 220 to 230 structures in a previous survey but the figure has ballooned to 275.

Juanico said this was because some of the occupants who used to share a home with other family members have opted to build their own houses.

They have also been getting reports that some renters have started to live in the area.

Last week, Juanico said the city government gave P10,000 cash aid to 183 families provided the recipients will voluntary demolish their dwellings and leave.

However, there are those who also refused to accept the cash aid and instead demanded for relocation.

Resistant families and their sympathizers held a rally outside the CICC compound as Hudo personnel helped recipients demolish their homes.

The CICC grounds will have to be cleared to pave the way for the construction of a hotel, casino and convention hall in the area. / with reports from Norman Mendoza