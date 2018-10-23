Table tennis to benefit from PSC-PSI Regional Training Center

A MULTI-STOREY building at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will soon rise and will be the home of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)-Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) Regional Training Center, according to PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

The P50-million, development will be a 1,000 square-meter building located beside the grand stand of the CCSC.

Among the sporting events that is expected to benefit from this will be table tennis.

“It will greatly help that we establish a Regional Center for this sport here in Cebu City since we have a lot of promising athletes,” said the PBA legend Fernandez.

Noted table tennis coach Jessica Jawad-Honoridez, now UC athletics manager, is delighted with the news of the proposed table tennis center.

“This is a good development since finally there will be a Regional Center and venue for the sport. We used to rely on Cebu schools and sponsors for the venue since we don’t have one. As we all know, table tennis has become a sport for all,” said Honoridez.

Construction is expected to kick off in the first quarter of 2019, Fernandez said.

The plan came to fuitition after the a similar center is being initiated by the Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) in Manila.

Meanwhile, TATAND will hold the Philippine-China Exhibition games this coming Nov. 2 to 6, where Fernandez is invited along with Filipino table tennis delegates, two of whom are Cebuano paddlers in Lindy Marie Darlo and Henze Dominique Lucero from the University of Cebu (UC).