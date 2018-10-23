Didal gets new home in Santa Fe

ASIAN Games women’s street skateboarding gold medalist Margielyn Didal can now transfer her family from a makeshift house in Barangay Lahug to a brand new house and lot in Santa Fe town, Bantayan Island, north Cebu.

This after the National Housing Authority (NHA) approved the request of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez to include housing assistance as part of the incentives of Didal, aside from being given a P6-million paycheck from the government.

According to a statement released by the NHA, Chairman Ramirez requested for housing assistance as part of Didal’s incentives. The statement was sent by Gavino Figuracion, the OIC for the NHA Region 7 office.

Didal was one of the four Filipino gold medalists in the recent Asian Games in Indonesia. The others are Hidilyn Diaz,

Yuka Saso, and the golf team of Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go.