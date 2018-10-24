Championing the underserved sector of the Philippine realty market

For a relatively young company, Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. already has a wide reach with its residential projects across the country. The real estate developer was only incorporated in 2010, but today, Primeworld Land has a presence in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This notable expansion can be attributed to the company’s understanding of its target market.

According to a report by the World Bank in 2017, Filipinos living in urban areas accounted for about 45% of the country’s population. Recent years of economic growth brought more people into Metro Manila and larger provincial capitals. Naturally, development has been concentrated in these areas, but there is a clear need for housing in the countryside as well.

While the company’s first development was built in the National Capital Region, Primeworld Land made it a mission to address the unmet real estate needs of prospective homeowners in underserved areas. This has taken Primeworld Land to neighboring provinces such as Bulacan, Isabela, Caraga Region, and beyond Luzon.

The dream of being part of a gated subdivision with modern amenities is largely an impossibility to many Filipinos, but Primeworld Land has made that dream more accessible. The company’s portfolio is a collection of quality homes at reasonable prices for families living in places such as South Cotabato and Sarangani.

Ultimately, Primeworld Land sees its mission as a contribution to nation-building, providing opportunities and options for a better and stronger future. Even as it branches out to more premium developments, Primeworld Land is, at its core, a developer for the hardworking everyman.

For more information and updates on Primeworld Land, visit the official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/primeworldofficial.