94 CV cops face admin, criminal cases before Napolcom

At least 94 police officers in Central Visayas are facing administrative and criminal charges that have remained pending before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) since 2016.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they continue to await the resolution of these cases.

As part of due process, he said that concerned policemen are given the chance to answer and refute the allegations against them.