NFA promises a P3 drop in commercial rice prices

The availability of more supply in the coming days is expected to reduce the prices of commercial rice by as much as P3 before the end of the month, said National Food Authority Central Visayas (NFA-7) director Fernando Nuñez.

Nuñez said that local supply is expected to increase by then especially since rice producers in the country are now in the harvest season.

He said that another 750,000 metric tons of imported rice from Thailand and Vietnam are expected to arrive in the region anytime.