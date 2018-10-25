British-Norwegian boy band A1 to perform for Cebuano audience tonight

It will be an exciting show tonight.

This is the assurance of the popular 90’s boyband A1 as they cap off their 20th Anniversary “Reunion” Tour in the Philippines at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Ben Adams, Mark Read, Paul Marazzi, and Christian Ingebrigtsen faced Cebu media in a press conference on Wednesday, October 23.

“We have to keep things different so that we are not doing the same show again and again,” he told the reporters.

Cebu is the last leg of their Philippine tour after Manila on October 22 and Davao on October 23.

The British-Norwegian boy band will also play songs that have not done on any other shows and in their Southeast Asian tours.

They will be singing songs that fans would love to hear including their latest single, “Armour”, A1’s newest single after 16 years.

The group is known for their hit songs “Like a Rose”, “Everytime”, “Heaven By Your Side”, and “Be the First to Believe” in 1990s.

“We combined all the things that we have done in our careers to make one really kind of epic show,” Read said.

The group will also bring back the Cebuano fans on A1’s beginning.

“We will tell the stories of how we wrote the songs, the funny jokes that are happening in our careers,” Read said.

This is also the first time that Marazzi is back on stage with the group after he left in 2002 for personal reasons.

In 2012, Adams, Read, and Ingebrigtsen held a charity concert in 2012 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

In 2016, they came back in the Philippines for their “Here We Come – Back” Tour at the Kia Theater in Manila and IEC Pavilion in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, Cebuana singer Izabella Sy will open the show tonight.

“It is such an honor that I will be opening for international artists. They are superp talented who I look up to. I am very honored and a little bit nervous,” Sy told reporters.