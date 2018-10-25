Zonta 1 celebrates golden anniversary

By PR |October 25,2018 - 11:56 AM

Zonta president Minnie Yuvienco inducted the new officers of the Z Club of Benedicto College, a project of the Education Committee headed by past presidents, Zontians Rufina Tanchan and Matthea Baguia. The Z Club of Zonta Club 1 was awarded by District 17.

The Zonta Club of Cebu celebrates 50 years of advocacy and service. The club was founded in 1968 with charter president Dr.Zuga Yuvienco Sotto. The Hall of Presidents who sustained the Capitol , Pink Center ; Ermita Day Care Centers 1 and 2, Violence Against Women Referral Center; livelihood and educational projects like Adopt-A-School project in Gothong Elementary School,  then the Tulay National High School; the then Golden Z CLubs at the University of San Jose -Recoletos, University of San Carlos and University of the Visayas and currently the Z club of Benedicto College, the health projects  among others, will be honored during a Thanksgiving Dinner , the Zonta Legends, on November 29, 2018, at the Cebu Country Club.

Legacy. From Founder of Zonta Club of Cebu 1, Charter President, Z Zuga Yuvienco ( 1968-1973) to Biennium President, 2018-2020 Z Minnie Yuvienco.

The Golden November opening salvo where all the club’s projects and linkages will be presented is at 1:30pm, Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Ayala Activity Center. Zontian President Minnie Yuvienco is the over-all coordinator.

November of each year had been declared by the Province and City of Cebu as the Zonta month.

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 donated cash and goods to the calamity victims of Naga.

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 ‘s  major  partners for November 8 and 29, 2018 events : are Ayala, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Island Souvenirs, IPI, Pacific Video, Go Large, Radisson Blu, Marco Polo Plaza Hotel; Cebu Fortune Travel, Alcordo  Advertising, , GMA7,  MyTV, Golden Prince Hotel & Suites, Speechcom International; Anita’s Bakeshop ; Clifford Gawchua, Ramon Sebastian, Zontians Joy Onazawa and Beverly Dayanan, and the list continues.

 This year’s thrust, NO TO TEENAGE PREGNANCY will be articulated with value formation programs of the Academe.

 

