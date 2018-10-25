Typhoon ‘Yutu’ likely to enter PH on Oct 27

Typhoon “Yutu” is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said once Yutu arrives in the country, it will be named “Rosita.”

Pagasa also said in its 11 a.m. Thursday advisory, a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) would possibly be hoisted over areas of Isabela and Cagayan due to the incoming typhoon by morning of October 29 (Monday).

According to Pagasa, the eye of the typhoon was located 2,380 kilometers east of Central Luzon, but still outside of PAR.

The typhoon, which maintained its strength at 20 kilometers per hour (kph) and moving west-northwest, packs maximum sustained winds of up to 210 kph and gustiness of up to 260 kph.