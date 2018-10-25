JAM football event begins Friday

The football event of the Jesuit Athletic Meet (JAM) 2018 will begin today with host Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu to open the tournament against Ateneo de Naga University (ADNU) at the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City, Cebu.

Aside from SHS-AdC and ADNU, six other Jesuit schools are competing—Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU), Ateneo de Iloilo (ADI), Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU), Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan (XU) and Xavier School (XS).

The teams are divided into two brackets with each to follow a single round robin format in the eliminations.

The top two teams of each bracket will advance to the crossover semifinals.

The finals will be played on Tuesday, October 30, with the battle for third place to be done before the championships.

Other events of the JAM 2018 are athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, futsal, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball.

Except for basketball and football which is only for boys and futsal only for girls, the rest of the events will have girls and boys divisions, all in the secondary level.